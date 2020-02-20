At least 31 civilians, 19 of whom children have been killed in a Saudi-led airstrike on northern Yemen last week, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“UNICEF is sad to confirm that the recent attack in Al-Jawf, north of Yemen, on February 15, took the lives of 19 children, eight boys and 11 girls, and injured another 18,” the UN children’s agency said in a statement, AFP reported.

“It was an attack on a civilian-populated area where children were in the vicinity,” UNICEF regional communications chief Juliette Touma said.

Saturday’s airstrikes came after the Yemeni army shot down an aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition in Jawf.

UNICEF urged the warring sides to put an end to the conflict, adding that the “worrying escalation of violence over the past few weeks is a harsh reminder that children in Yemen continue to carry the heaviest burden of the conflict”.