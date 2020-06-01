Armed bandits in Nigeria have killed at least 18 people and stolen thousands of livestock on Sunday.

Two witnesses and a police spokesman said armed bandits killed at least 18 people in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Katsina, including a local official, and stole thousands of animals.

At least 500 men, riding motorcycles and some carrying assault rifles, stormed the Faskari local government area on Sunday afternoon, the witnesses said.

“So far, 18 people have been confirmed dead and many others are suspected to have been killed,” said Isma’ila Ya’u, a resident of the area to press agency Reuters.

The bandits moved to the nearby village of Sabon Garin, where they killed local official Abdelhamid Sani, aged 55, after they tried to kidnap him, the witnesses and a police spokesman said.

The attackers have taken the stolen cattle towards other villages in the Patsari area. Thousands of residents have fled their homes, Sadiq Hassan, a witness, said.

Police spokesman Gombo confirmed the attack, adding that the attackers were carrying “sophisticated weapons”.

In the past year, hundreds of people have been killed in armed robberies and kidnappings by gangs of hundreds of people in northwestern Nigeria.