At least 18 people have died and 553 were injured in a major earthquake in the eastern provinces of Malatya and Elazig, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Saturday.

“In The State of Elazig, 13 people were killed, while in Malatya five people were killed,” he said in a briefing.

A total of 553 people had been taken to hospitals or sought medical assistance.

On Friday evening, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit eastern Turkey and areas of Syria.

It caused panic among residents in Elazig, where the earthquake occurred in the eastern Turkish city, before being followed by a relatively strong 5.4-magnitude aftershock.

About 500 rescue teams from 28 Turkish provinces are involved in search and rescue operations.