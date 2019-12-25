The death toll of Saudi-led coalition’s bombing on Al-Raqw market in Monabbih District in Saada province has risen to 17 civilians, including 12 African migrants, a security source said on Tuesday.

The source added that this toll is not final. Earlier in the day, the source announced that 20 civilians, including African immigrants, were killed and injured in a preliminary toll of the coalition bombing on the market.

The source noted that densely populated villages in the border district of Razih border district were also hit by the Saudi shelling.

The same source pointed out that the coalition air force launched a raid on the district of Bagam. On Monday, one citizen was killed and another wounded in a Saudi shelling ofcivilians in the border district of Momabih.

The total death toll from the coalition’s crimes against them in Saada province in the month of November was estimated at 77 dead and wounded in the area of Al-Raqw in Monabih .