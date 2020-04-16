At least 15 people were killed in armed attacks across in Nigeria on Wednesday morning, according to Obah Ogaba, police spokesperson for the Plateau State.

The spokesman confirmed that unidentified gunmen carried out an attack in the Horo area, killing nine people.

A large number of people were injured in the attack, as well as the 22 houses burning down, he said.

Meanwhile, local media reported that six more people were killed and five injured in attacks by gunmen riding motorcycles in the villages on the north-central state of Niger.