At least 15 fighters, including 11 local police personnel, were confirmed dead as clashes erupted in the Khash district of Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Sanahullah Rohani said.

According to Xinhua news agency, the clash flared up after Taliban militants launched massive offensives on several security checkpoints, triggering heavy fighting.

A police van ran over a mine, leaving 11 officers dead while four militants, including Mullah Hamid, the Taliban leader in Khash district, were also killed, according to the official.

Rohani said that a cleanup operation is underway in the area.