Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, had said that the Saudi-led aggression coalition launched more than 13 offensive operations last week alone, which took place in Jawf, Ma’rib, Taiz and Saada.

The army spokesman pointed out that the aggression coalition also launched 221 air raids on the provinces of Saada, Sana’a, Hajjah, Ma’rib, Jawf, Bayda, Dhalea, and the border regions during the same week.

Sare’e pointed out that the offensive operations carried by the Saudi-led aggression forces since last April 9 have amounted to more than 100 infiltration attacks, and the airstrikes exceeded 1,300 raids.