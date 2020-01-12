More than 12 Saudi military personal are to be expelled from the US, after a review conducted after the bloody shooting incident at Pensacola base in Florida, according to CNN.

The Saudi troops being expelled are not officially accused of assisting the Saudi Air Force Lieutenant Mohammed Al-Shamrani, the shooter, who killed 3 American sailors. However, sources familiar with the matter indicated that some of the trainees have links to extremist movements, sources said on Saturday.

The Pentagon referred questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment by media.

It is expected that the Ministry of Justice will issue the results of its investigations into the shooting at the Pensacola base last December and considered it a “terrorist act” according to an American source, without accusing others of complicity.

The Saudi government has pledged to provide full support to the investigations, despite being the world’s main sponsor of takfiri Wahhabi terrorism worldwide.

It is reported that there are 850 Saudi military trainers redding in the US.