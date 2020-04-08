At least 10 field commanders of the so-called 19th Infantry Brigade and the 173rd Birgade in service of the Saudi-led coalition, were killed in Bayda province on Tuesday. This was confirmed by Yemen Press Agency based on military sources.

The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have fierce battles on the fronts of Natea and Qaniya since Tuesday, during which the coalition forces suffered heavy human and material losses, the sources explained.

According the sources, the army and committees repelled an infiltration attempt by the coalition forces and armed tribesmen from the Murad tribes of Ma’rib province, towards the strategic Laban Mount and Ashar junction in Fadhat al-Malajem front.

The sources added that Al-Dafiaa Hospital in Bayhan district of Shabwah province had launched a distress call asking people to donate blood, since the hospital was being overcrowded with dead and wounded coalition fighters.