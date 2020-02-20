A mass shooting in the western German city of Hanau on late Wednesday has left several people dead and several others injured, German media reported.

According to The Deutsche Welle (DW), the shooting took place in a public square, and authorities are now searching for the suspects, who are said to have fled the scene.

At least ten people were killed and five others injured, according to the German Newspaper Bild.

Police sources told The German News Agency that the shooting took place in two cafes in two different areas of the city.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 people in Hessen state, about 25 km east of Frankfurt.