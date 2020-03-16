The southern Yemeni cities of Aden and Abyan, which are under Saudi-Emirati occupation, have been witnessing a dire deterioration of security, including the recent murder of four people, sources reported on Monday.

According to the sources, a gunman affiliated with the Islah Party killed a citizen in Sheikh Othman district in the occupied Aden province.

“A young man named Amr Thiyazan al-Azibi and his 10-year-old cousin were killed by a gunman on Sunday evening, after they left their home in Sheikh Othman,” the sources explained.

In Abyan province, masked gunmen on motorbikes, also believed to be affiliated with the Islah Party, attacked a checkpoint belonging to the UAE-backed Security Belt in Loudar city, killing two soldiers.