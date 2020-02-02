A total of five shells struck a military base housing U.S. forces in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh in Friday, the Iraqi military said.

The attack took place in the night, when shells landed on al-Qayyara air base in south of the provincial capital city of Mosul, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The were no casualties nor significant material damage by the attack, the statement said.

A security source in Mosul told media that Katyusha rockets landed at the perimeter of al-Qayyara air base, without causing casualties.

The attack came a week after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Baghdad upon the request of the Iraqi prominent Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr, in which he called for a scheduled withdrawal of US troops from Iraq through peaceful means.

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq on January 5, two days after a US terrorist drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

Over 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq as an extended occupation force, much to the dismay and anger of many Iraqis.