Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has predicted that the corona virus epidemic will likely kill between 100,000 and 200,000 US citizens, and infect millions across the country, which is experiencing an accelerated outbreak of Covid-19.

In an interview with CNN, Fauci said it is “very difficult in the current circumstances to predict how the situation will develop,” but he stressed that the virus will affect “millions.”

He also predicted that several US cities would soon face a shortage of ventilators, and that the need for them would be highlighted in New Orleans, Louisiana’s largest city, within a week.

Fauci ruled out a scenario that is likely to kill a million or more Americans, saying that this would be “highly unlikely.”

To date, the United States has recorded more than 125,000 infections, and more than 2,000 people have died.

The US government has gained international infamy for its inaction regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, with president Donald Trump having refused to enact a lockdown until very recently.