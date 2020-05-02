A senior leader in Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhiti has warned Russia against military involvement in Yemen.

Al-Bukhiti addressed Russia on Friday in a tweet, saying: “Russia is too smart to engage in military intervention in Yemen, because it will not be in its favor.”

روسيا أذكى من أن تتورط بتدخل عسكري في اليمن لأن ذلك لن يكون في صالحها، ونجدد التأكيد على أننا نتعامل مع أي قوات أجنبية تتواجد في اليمن كقوات احتلال سواء كانت بعنوان دعم شرعية الفنادق أو بعنون مكافحة الارهاب ونعتبرها هدف مشروع لنا، ومعنيين بتحرير كل شبر من أرض اليمن. — محمد البخيتي(Mohammed Al-Bukaiti) (@M_N_Albukhaiti) May 1, 2020

He said the Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees will treat any foreign forces present in Yemen as occupying forces, whether they are there to support the so-called “legitimacy” of Hadi or under the guise of counter-terrorism.

“We consider [all occupation forces] legitimate targets for us, and we are seek to liberate every inch of Yemeni land,” al-Bukhiti added.