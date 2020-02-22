The official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam on Friday said that targeting of Saudi Aramco in Yanbu “comes within the framework of the natural and legitimate response to the continued aggression and siege.”

In a message on Friday, Abdulsalam affirmed that the operation comes in response to the continual crimes of Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemeni people, the latest of which is the bombing of al-Masloub district of Jawf province.

“The Yemeni people will not give up the right to respond, and the enemy will not be allowed to shed blood without paying the price,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni army’s spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e announced the launching of the so-called “third deterrence balance operation” against sensitive targets in the depth of Saudi Arabia.

The operation was carried out by 12 drones of Samad-3 type, two winged-missiles of the Quds type and a long-range ballistic missile of the Zulfiqar type, striking the major Saudi oil port of Yanbu located over 1,000 km from the Yemeni border.