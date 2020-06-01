Official spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has commented on the ongoing mass protests and riots in the US, protesting the killing of George Floyd by police forces and the inherent racist and white supremacist policies of US law enforcement.

“The massive demonstrations and brutality of regime prove that the US is a country of fake democracy,” Abdulsalam wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

مظاهرات عارمة تجتاح بلد الديمقراطية الزائفة احتجاجا على عنصرية أمريكا وتوحش نظامها، وفي بضعة أيام نجحت حركة الاحتجاج في إظهار حقيقة ما عليه أمريكا وأنها لم تكن يوما بلد حريات ولن تكون طالما يحكمها نظام عنصري لا ينتج إلا عنصريين قتلة. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) May 31, 2020

“The ongoing mass protests across the US have exposed the true face of the US government. The rallies proved that the US has never been, and will never be, a country of democracy and freedom as long as the ruling racist regime remains in power; it will produce nothing but racist killers,” he added.

A large number of US cities are witnessing demonstrations and clashes between demonstrators and the police, despite a curfew imposed in an attempt to calm the anger that erupted in the country after the death of African-American civilian George Floyd.

Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis during his arrest. The officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck until he passed out and eventually died of asphyxiation.