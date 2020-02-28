The official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has affirmed on Friday that the United States has systematically destroyed the Yemeni state in the past.

“It was a systematic destruction carried out by the US, by destroying the foundations of its strength. This was done with the help of traitors inside,” Abdulsalam said in a tweet.

“After the the Yemeni people restored the state in the September 21 Revolution, the US came with aggression and siege to prevent the Republic of Yemen from possessing a force that stands up against of the greedy,” he confirmed.

Mohammed Abdulsalam’s comments came as the security services in the capital Sana’a, revealed recently that the United States destroyed Yemen’s air defense missiles during the reign of traitor Ali Abdullah Saleh beginning in 2004, over allegations that the weapons would “fall into al-Qaeda hands in case the then Yemeni administration was toppled.”