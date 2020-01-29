Ansarullah spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam has stated that he considers Trump’s proposed deal on the Palestinian issue a “failed attempt to settle the Palestinian issue in the name of the alleged peace achievement.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a statement that: “One of the most important results of the Trump deal was the falling off of the mask of mediator from the face of the United States of America, and their exposure as a real enemy of the [Palestinian] nation.”

“With aggressiveness and arrogance, Trump announced his losing deal devoted to the Israeli occupation, in a failed attempt to liquidate the Palestinian issue in the name of achieving alleged peace,” he said, noting that “it is time for the Arab and Islamic peoples to rise to the challenge, and launch a serious, effective and influential project.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam stressed that the Yemeni people, while facing the American-Saudi aggression, adhere to the Palestinian cause, support the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance movements.

The spokesman for Ansarullah stated that he valued the positions issued by the Palestinian leaders, which were unanimous in rejecting the Trump deal, calling in them to strengthen their unity and once and for all turn the page of internal differences.