The official spokesman for Ansarullah , Mohammed AbdulSalam has affirmed on Saturday that stopping the Saudi-led aggression coalition and lifting its siege on the Yemeni people is an important step before Yemen can enter into serious political negotiations.

Abdulsalam considered that any fragmented calls to achieve peace in Yemen that are made without ceasing the aggression are just invisible calls to prolong the war and the siege.

He advised UN Envoy Martin Griffiths, who arrived today in Ma’rib city, to take himself away from the suspicious agenda. The Ansarullah spokesman said the solution in Yemen requires an immediate end of the aggression and the siege on Yemen.