Senior leader in the Ansarullah Political Bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, has on Wednesday confirmed that the Yemeni army will continue to implement more missile and drone attacks on sensitive Saudi sites until Saudi Arabia stops its aggression and siege on Yemen.

Al-Bukhaiti told Iranian news outlet Tasnim Agency that the missile strikes carried out by Yemeni drones against several military targets in Riyadh on Monday night came within the framework of the “legitimate right for self-defence” of Yemen.

He stressed that these strikes would continue until Saudi Arabia stops besieging and fighting Yemen.

“If you do not stop the war, we will target more important and sensitive points in Saudi Arabia in the future,” al-Bukhaiti said, noting that the Yemeni missiles have hit their targets with high accuracy.

Al-Bukhaiti indicated that the implementation of these strikes came in response to the escalation of Saudis’ military aggression on the battlefields, as well as through the siege imposed on Yemen.

“The message from these strikes is clear: end the siege and war on Yemen, and we will stop our strikes,” he added.