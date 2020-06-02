Senior leader in Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhiti, has commented on the assassination of AFP photo journalist Nabil al-Qaiti in the occupied city of Aden.

“No matter how much the Islah Party uses make-up to beautify its image, it will not abandon its inherent habit of assassinating its opponents and even its own members who reject the aggression,” al-Bukhiti said in a tweet on Tuesday.

مهما بالغ حزب الاصلاح في استخدام المكياج لتجميل صورته إلا أنه لن يتخلى عن عادته المتأصلة في اغتيال خصومه بل وحتى اعضائه الذين رفضوا العدوان.

اغتيال الصحفي نبيل القعيطي جريمة تحمل بصمات التحالف الاخواني القاعدي، و ستؤدي إلى هزيتمه في الجنوب كون تلك الجريمة تتعارض مع عادات اليمنيين — محمد البخيتي(Mohammed Al-Bukaiti) (@M_N_Albukhaiti) June 2, 2020

Al-Bukhiti said that assassination of journalist Nabil al-Qaiti” bears the fingerprints of the Al-Qaeda and Muslim Brotherhood.”

At the end of his message, he noted that “this crime will lead to the defeat of the Islah party in the south, because it is entirely contrary to the customs of Yemenis.”

Earlier on Tuesday, unknown militants killed photojournalist Nabil al-Qaiti, a correspondent of Agence France-Presse (AFP), near his home in Dar Saad district.