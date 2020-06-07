The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has on Sunday sent a message of condolences to Palestine, on the occasion of the death of the former Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Dr. Ramadan Shallah.

In a statement obtained by Uprising Today, the Political Bureau indicated that Shallah “had a remarkable position with the Axis of Resistance, which made him a wise leader who worked side by side with the Mujahideen in the Islamic Jihad movement in building and developing its talents and capabilities for defending Palestine.”

The statement confirmed Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling al-Quds and Palestine “the true compass” of the world.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah offered its sincere condolences to the leadership of the Islamic Jihad movement, the Palestinian people, the worldwide resistance movements, and the family of the deceased.

Ramadan Shallah was a certified PhD in economy and a professor at the University of South Florida, before becoming Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, a position which he held from 1995 to 2018. He passed away at the age of 62 after a long illness.