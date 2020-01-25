Ansarullah’s official spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam has praised the huge crowds that took the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday to demand the ouster of US troops from the country.

“A tribute to the Iraqi people, the brave people that came out in remarkable million marches demanding the removal of the American occupier from the country,” Abdulsalam said.

He pointed out that all “Arab peoples are called upon to support the Iraqi people, reject dependency and demand freedom from domination.”

On Friday, the Iraqi capital of Baghdad witnessed a demonstrations in which over a million Iraqis from different provinces took part in order to demand the removal of US troops.