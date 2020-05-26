Official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has congratulated Lebanon and the Resistance on the 20th anniversary of Liberation of Lebanon.

“We congratulate Lebanon on the 20th Anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day,” Mohammed Abdulsalam wrote on on Monday.

نبارك للبنان احتفاله بعشرينية التحرير والمقاومة واندحار العدو الصهيوني دون قيد أو شرط من جنوب البلاد في هزيمة تاريخية أسست لمرحلة من الهزائم المتوالية للمشروع الاستعماري الصهيوأمريكي في المنطقة. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) May 25, 2020

He confirmed that ” the unconditional collapse of the Zionist enemy was a historic defeat, that paved the way for a phase of successive defeats of the Zionist project in the region.”

In the year 2000, the Zionist entity of Israel was soundly defeated and routed from Lebanon, after a war in which the Zionists had occupied parts of the country for nearly twenty years.

The Resistance victory in Lebanon, which was for a major part the work of resistance movement Hezbollah, marked a historic defeat for the Zionist entity, as well as a continuing source of hope for the Islamic and Arab resistance.