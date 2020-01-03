The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has on Friday said that the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi military commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by America is a war crime against the nation, the Resistance Axis and the Palestinian cause.

“The two heroes, by their martyrdom together, provide a live example of the greatness of faith in Allah, and the struggle in defence of the unity in the face of an enemy that threatens everyone,” the Political Bureau said in a statement.

The Political Bureau called on the people of the region to realize that their security, stability, sovereignty and independence “depend on proceeding with the project of liberation, up until the expulsion of the American occupier.”