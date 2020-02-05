Ansarullah’s official spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam has strongly condemned the meeting between the head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, the transitional government of Sudan, with the head of the Israeli occupation government in Uganda.

“Under the guise of protecting the sanctuaries, Al-Burhan participates in the aggression against Yemen. And now he finds nothing embarrassing about dropping this guise by going to Netanyahu the Saudi interest requires it. This is in the interest of the Saudis, not the Sudanese, ” Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He warned the Sudanese people of the dangers of deviating their revolution, calling for “the path to be corrected before the country turns into a focus of the Zionists and their cronies.”