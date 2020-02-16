The official spokesman of the Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdul Salam, has on Saturday condemned the horrific massacre committed by Saudi-led coalition against civilians Yemen’s northern al-Jawf province.

“As usual, when the most brutal US-Saudi aggression receives painful strikes in the military confrontation, it replies by targeting civilians,” Abdul Salam said.

At least 32 Yemeni civilians were killed and many others were injured, including women and children, when the Saudi-led coalition waged new air raids on the al-Maslub district of Jawf province targeting people who had gathered near the wreckage of a Saudi jet that had been shot down by Yemeni forces.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said aid workers could not reach the site of the attack due to ongoing flights by Saudi warplanes over the area.