The Political Bureau of Ansarullah in Sana’a has on Thursday condemned Germany’s decision to classify the Lebanese resistance organisation Hezbollah as a “terrorist organisation.

“This decision fulfills the American and Israeli desire to normalise relations with the Zionists, and stand against the free peoples who reject hegemony and defend the rights and dignity of their own nation,” the Bureau said in a statement.

The Bureau confirmed its full solidarity with Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance movements across the world.

The statement called on all Arab and Islamic peoples to reject all decisions and steps taken against Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance movements, and to pay attention to the case of Palestine as the central issue of the nation.