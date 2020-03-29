Yemen’s army air defences have on Sunday intercepted a combat formation of several warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression over airspace and surroundings of the capital Sana’a.

“Our air defences managed to confront a combat formation consisting of a number of enemy warplanes over the airspace and surroundings of the capital Sana’a, using the Fater-1 surface-to-air missile defence system, forcing them to leave without carrying out any attack,” Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said

In the past few days, air defences have responded to several combat formations of hostile warplanes over the skies of Ma’rib and Jawf provinces, using the Fater-1 system.

Earlier, Brigadier General Sare’e said that the Armed Forces are continuing to confront all attempts by the enemies until the Yemeni Armed Forces reach full protection of Yemeni airspace.