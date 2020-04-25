Once again, an imam of a mosque in the southern port city of Aden have been assassinated, amid growing tensions between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Saudi-backed Islah Party.

Unknown gunmen assassinated an imam of a mosque in the southern port city of Aden, local sources reported on Friday.

According to the sources, the Imam of the Sunnh mosque Rami Ahmed Fadl, in the Area of Bir Ahmed, was killed by a car-ramming attack.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of gunmen believed to belong to the STC deliberately ran over Rami Fadl, killing him instantly.

The military pickup vehicle left the crime scene immediately , one of the eyewitness said

Human rights reports have reported that 28 imams and preachers were killed in the city from mid-2016 to August 2018, as numerous others abducted or imprisoned.

Although all the fingers point to the involvement of the STC in the assassinations of clerics in Aden, human rights activists suggest that the Islah Party may also be involved in some of these crimes.

They added that the climate of insecurity and impunity in the occupied areas provide an atmosphere in which it is possible to kill opponents without fear of punishment.

Aden city and other southern provinces, which are under control of the UAE and Saudi occupation forces, have been witnessing chaos amid conflict between UAE and Saudi Arabia over control of Yemeni lands, islands and ports.