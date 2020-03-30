The Syrian Ministry of Health has reported four new corona virus cases in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 9, in addition to one death.

“Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Syria, bringing the infections to nine and one death,” the Syrian Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The Syrian government has decided to impose a curfew between the provinces as of 6 PM Tuesday.

“In light of the immediate follow-up of the spread of the corona virus regionally and internationally, the Council of Ministers conducted an assessment,” the Syrian cabinet wrote.

The Syrian Ministry of Health revealed on Saturday that the situation of the five cases infected with the corona virus in Syria is stable, and that medical follow-up procedures are continuing until recovery.