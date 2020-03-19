The Algerian Ministry of Health has announced that the number of deaths from covid-19 has risen to 7, and the infected cases to 75.

“Thirty-two people in Algeria have recovered from the virus. and have left quarantine,” the ministry said.

Algeria has closed its land borders and suspended sea and air traffic, while President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced in a speech to the nation on Tuesday that all gatherings and marches would be suspended.

More than 204,000 people were infected with the new coronavirus in central China at the end of last year, with more than 8,000 deaths and 82,000 reportedly recovering.