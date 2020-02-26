The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, have aired video footage showing the moment of launching rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in retaliation for the ongoing escalation against the Gaza Strip.

The video showed the Al-Quds Brigades’ fighters firing dozens of missiles towards the Israeli settlements, in response to the assassination of the martyr Mujahid Mohammed Al-Naseem and the abuse of his body in a brutal crime east of the city of Khan Younis, as well as in response to the crime of targeting Damascus and the assassination of mujahideen Ziad Mansour and Salim Salim.