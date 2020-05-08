In conjunction with the catastrophic situation, deterioration of services and spread of epidemics and diseases in the southern port city of Aden, the so-called Ahrar Aden ( Free Movement of Aden) and other local organisations have called for a popular demonstration against both the Southern Transitional Council and the Saudi-led Hadi puppet government, under the slogan “We are all here for you, Aden”.

On its Facebook page, the movement said “it is time for an uprising and armed revolt to expel the invaders and occupiers,” referring to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which control Aden and the southern provinces.

The movement explained that this revolution is waged against the deteriorating situation, for example the power and water outages, the spread of epidemic diseases, diseases and the insecurity that has been going on for the past five years.

The movement pointed out that the current situation in Aden is no longer sustainable, as large amounts of people have lost their lives due to epidemics and diseases.

Ahrar Aden called on all citizens of Aden to declare an armed struggle against the coalition, stressing “dying defending our dignity is more honourable than dying amid piles of garbage.”

The movement has set a date for the march to take to the streets in Aden on Saturday, May 9th in order to reject the continuation of the disastrous situation of Aden’s people.

Dozens of people have died in the past two days due to epidemics, including the spread of the corona virus in Aden.

These calls for revolution come as a consequence of the continued silence and disregard for the people by both Hadi and the STC. Earlier, the South Yemen Movement already condemned both Hadi and the STC as well as all foreign invaders for their role in destroying southern Yemen.