Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the African Union meeting on the so-called “Renaissance Dam” had been fruitful.

“The continental system, which covers every part of the continent of Africa, is the right space for dialogue on issues of interest to the whole of Africa,” the Ethiopian official said in a tweet.

“The Renaissance Dam provides all stakeholders with the opportunity to achieve unprecedented economic growth and mutual development,” he added.

“There have been fruitful discussions on African solutions to the Renaissance Dam problem with the Office of the African Union Association as well as between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt,” the Ethiopian prime minister said.

He continued: “We appreciate those talks, and the role of the President of South Africa in leading and facilitating those high-level talks of continental importance, thanks to him and all the participants.”

On Friday evening, the African Union held an urgent meeting on the Renaissance Dam.

The meeting was chaired by the President of the current session of the African Union, who at this point is President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting was attended by members of the current Federation Office, namely Egypt, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya, as well as the Prime Ministers of Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Renaissance Dam project is a planned massive hydro-electric dam that started construction in 2011. If completed according to plan, it will be the seventh-largest dam in the world, and is expected to generate great amounts of sustainable power as well as bring economic benefit to the region.