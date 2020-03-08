Airstrikes on northern Afghanistan’s Balkh province targeted two Taliban-affiliated gatherings, killing and injuring several members of the group.

The Afghan National Army’s 209th ‘Shaheen’ (Falcon) Corps said, in a statement on Saturday that the airstrikes targeted Taliban concentrations in central Balkh province and in the Shaharsai al-Barz region, located in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the airstrikes killed eight Taliban fighters and injured at least five of them.

Afghan security forces discovered an explosive device planted by Taliban fighters between two districts in Afghanistan’s Balkh province, the statement said.