The Civil Status Authority and the Civil Registry in Aden province have on Friday announced the latest statistics of death cases from the corona virus and other unknown diseases in the province.

The head of the Authority, Major General Sanad Jameel affirmed said that the total number of deaths on Friday had reached 80 casualties.

He explained that the authority had issued 80 burial permits, 61 of which were reported by police stations as officially died due to “unknown malady causes.”