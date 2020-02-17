A group of activists in Italy have on Monday organized a protest against the arrival of the Saudi ship Bahri Yanbu in Genoa.

Port workers together with other associations are protesting against what they call the shame of a Saudi vessel docking there.

According to the activists, Italy has an international obligation to stop the transfer of weapons used to commit war crimes and other serious human rights violations.

“The public must know at this time that a ship loaded with weapons is at the port of Genoa.The ship is carrying weapons destined for Saudi Arabia, which are likely to be used against civilians in the war in Yemen,” a statement by the protesters read.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest arms buyer in the world and Italy is a member of the international diplomatic game, in which Riyadh is an actor of great geopolitical importance in a diplomatic framework dominated by Trump’s United States,” Carlo Tombola, President of Weapon Watch, an arms observatory in European and Mediterranean ports, stated.