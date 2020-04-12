US activist Ronda indicated that the United States announced a financial reward of up to $15 million for “information about the Iranian Revolutionary Guard networks in Yemen.”

“This comes after the US government has spent the last 5 years terrorizing and killing the Yemeni people based on lies,” she said.

#Yemen The United States announces a financial reward of up to $15 million, for those who provide information about the Iranian Revolutionary Guard networks in Yemen This after the US government has spent the last 5 years terrorizing and killing the Yemeni people based on lies! pic.twitter.com/Q5feITCKRr — °• Ronda (@40_Ronda) April 11, 2020

The activist confirmed that the US government has spent over 5 years funding and supporting terrorism against Yemen, through al-Qaeda, Daesh, and many other terrorist organisations.

“The US government has funded and supported a coalition that purposely targets civilians in airstrikes. A coalition that is purposely starving a civilian population by not allowing them to import food,” she said.

She called on every nation in the world to stand in support of the Yemeni people.

“The United States government has done enough damage globally. It is time to end this madness,” Lynn concluded.