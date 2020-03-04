An internally displaced person has been brutally raped by armed men belonging to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in Abyan province, local sources have reported.

According to the local sources in the province, the girl, who fled from Hodeidah province, went out on Monday, accompanied by her younger sister, to Wadi Hassan to fetch firewood, near one of the military sites belonging to the STC.

The sources confirmed that three gunmen of the STC sexuakly assaulted the girl. The victim has reportedly been in a coma since the rape occurred.

Civilians who tried to rescue the girl were shot at by gunmen, preventing them from taking the victim to a hospital.

According to local reports, the gunmen subsequently forced the victim and her younger sister onto a military vehicle, claiming they would bring them to Abyan General Hospital.