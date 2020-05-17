The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded violations conducted by the Saudi American aggression, Sunday, in Yemen’s western coast governorate, Hodeidah.

At least 66 violations occurred in the governorate during the past 24 hours, a local source reported.

The breaches perpetrated by the Saudi/UAE affiliated forces include but are not limited to the flight of three military and reconnaissance aircraft as well as 20 rocketry and artillery attacks.

Meanwhile, 39 other violations consisted of the usage of various firearms in the governorate.