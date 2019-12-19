On Thursday, Chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qader Al-Mortada, has said that 60 prisoners of the army and popular committees were liberated in a prisoner exchange deal with the other party in Taiz front through local mediation.

بعد جهود كبيرة إستمرت لأشهر

تم بعون الله وتوفيقه يومنا هذا الخميس 22/4/1441 الموافق 19/12/2019

إنجاز صفقة تبادل في تعز بوساطة محلية تحرر بموجبها (60) أسير من أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية.

كل الشكر لكل من ساهم في إنجاحها.

ونسأل الله الفرج لبقية الأسرى.

وفيما يلي أسماء المحررين. pic.twitter.com/CPdaOQuHvf — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) December 19, 2019

This deal came after great efforts of the committee and local mediation, which lasted for months, al-Mortada added on Twitter.

He appreciated the efforts of everyone who contributed to its success, wishing the release to the rest of the prisoners.

Abdul Qadir al-Mortada announced on Tuesday the release of ten prisoners of the Yemeni army in an exchange deal in Shabwah province.

Al-Mortada said in a tweet that the deal was achieved by a tribal mediation with the Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in the province.