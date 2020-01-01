Chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qader al-Mortada, said at least six Saudi prisoners of war have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross to be released.

في إطار المساعي الرامية الى حل ملف الأسرى،

والدفع نحو تنفيذ اتفاق التبادل. تم اليوم بتوجيهات من القيادة تسليم (6) من الأسرى السعوديين الى اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر. للإفراج عنهم.

ومنتظرين خطوات مماثلة من قوى العدوان للإفراج عن أسرانا. — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) January 1, 2020

Abdul Qader al-Mortada confirmed that the handover was carried out under the order of the leadership and we are waiting for similar steps from the Saudi-led aggression to release our prisoners.

On Monday, he announced the liberation of 10 prisoners from the army and popular committees in exchanges with the other party through local mediators on several fronts.

بعون الله وتوفيقه تم اليوم الإثنين 4/5/1441 الموافق 30/12/2019 تحرير ( 10 ) من أسرى الجيش واللجان الشعبية في عمليات تبادل بجهود محلية من عدة جبهات.

ونسأل الله الفرج لبقية الأسرى. — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) December 30, 2019

On December 19, al-Mortada revealed a large prison exchange deal on the Taiz front, through which the committee succeeded in liberating 60 prisoners of the army and popular committees through locale mediation after great efforts lasted for months.

It is worth noting that the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs has succeeded in concluding hundreds of exchanges with the other party through local mediation, away from the United Nations.