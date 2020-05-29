The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s warplane have waged on Friday 43 airstrikes on separate areas in five Yemeni provinces over the past hours, a security official said.

According to the official, the warplanes launched ten airstrikes on Qanyia area of Bayda province, while 14 other airstrikes hit the districts of Majzar and Sirwah in Marib province.

In Hajjah, the aggression coalition’s fighter jets attacked Haradh district with five airstrikes and two on Hairan district and al-Jer area of Aabss district.

The official added that the warplanes waged four airstrikes on Khub Washaaf district and three strikes on al-Labnat camp in Hazm district of Jawf province.

Moreover, the coalition’s aircraft escalated the airstrikes when they targeted Thwaib area of Haidan district and al-Dhaher district in Saada province with five airstrikes.