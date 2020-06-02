Unknown militants killed a photographer journalist in the southern port city of Aden, local sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the gunmen assassinated photojournalist Nabil al-Qaiti, the correspondent of Agence France-Presse (AFP) near his home in Dar Saad district.

The gunmen fired at him and fled the scene, sources added.

Citizens tried to transport him to a hospital run by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) but he died, one of the sources said.

It is worth mentioning that al-Qaiti is affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transnational Council.

Southern activists on social media platforms accused Islah party (Yemeni branch of Muslim Brotherhood) al-Qaeda and the so-called brigades of the Presidential Guard of assassinating him within their burning war against Aden and the south in Shoqra coastal city.

Assassinations and security disorder have been hitting Aden since early 2016 when militias backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates overran much of the country’s south.