The coronavirus Control Committee of Hadi’s government on Monday registered 31 new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), including four new death cases in several occupied provinces.

The committee said, in a brief statement on its account on Twitter, that 14 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Taiz, including four deaths, and eight cases in Hadhramaut, as well as four cases in four cases in Dhalea, including one death, and three cases in Aden and one in Lahj, including one death.

مستجدات #كورونا خلال الساعات الأخيرة

تسجيل (31) حالة جديدة بينها (4) وفيات كما يلي:

(14) في #تعز منها حالتا وفاة

(8) في #حضرموت

(4) في #الضالع منها حالة وفاة

(3)في #عدن

(2)في #لحج منها حالة وفاة

بذلك يرتفع الإجمالي إلى (354) حالة بينها (84) وفاة و(14) تعافي. — اللجنة الوطنية العليا لمواجهة وباء كورونا (@YSNECCOVID19) June 1, 2020

According to the committee, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen since April 10 had risen to 354, including 84 deaths and 14 recoveries