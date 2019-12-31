On Monday, The Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) due to Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen has reached to more than 3.8 million people by end of last November.

The number of displaced families reached 554,784 families, while the number of displaced individuals amounted to 3,883, 488 individuals in 15 provinces, according to a report issued by the Council’s Information Center.

The report pointed out that hundreds of thousands of displaced people have been living in a catastrophic humanitarian situation for nearly five years due to the continued aggression that caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, in light of the great failure of the international organizations to fulfill their duty to relief and shelter the displaced.

According to the report, the number of displaced families in the capital Sanaa reached 74,097 families; while the number of individuals reached 552,879 individuals.

In Amran province, the number of displaced families reached 38,487 families; and the number of individuals reached 269,409 individuals.

In Hajjah province, the number of displaced families reached 115,236 families; and the number of individuals reached 806,652 people.

In Hodeidah province, the number of displaced families reached 98,020 families, while the displaced individuals reached 686,140 people.

In Dhalea province, the report showed that the number of displaced families amounted to 3,504 families, and the number of displaced individuals is 24,528 individuals.

In Marib province, the number of displaced families reached 3,832 families, and 26,824 displaced individuals.

In Bayda province, there are 12,093 displaced families, and 84,651 displaced individuals.

In Rayma province, there are 9,007 displaced families, and 63,049 displaced individuals.

In Dhamar province, there are 31,609 families, while the number of displaced individuals reached 221,263 individuals.

In Jawf province, the number of displaced families reached 19,950 families; and 139,650 displaced persons.

In Sanaa province, the report revealed that the number of displaced families reached 20,073 families, while the number of displaced individuals reached 140,511 individuals.

In Saada province, there are 43,369 displaced families, while the number of individuals reached 303,583 displaced people.

According to the report, Taiz province registered 46,864 displaced families, along with 328,048 displaced individuals.